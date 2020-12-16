Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota commutes life sentence of man who served 18 years on murder charges

CBS News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Minnesota's State Board of Pardons has commuted the life sentence of Myon Burrell, whose murder case angered criminal justice reform advocates. Burrell was released after 18 years in prison, after the Associated Press found no hard evidence tying him to the shooting earlier this year. He was 16 years old when he was sentenced to life for the killing of sixth-grader Tyesha Edwards, who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Minneapolis home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Myon Burrell Leaves Stillwater Prison

Myon Burrell Leaves Stillwater Prison 05:08

 The life sentence of the man convicted as a teen in the 2002 shooting death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in Minneapolis was commuted to 20 years Tuesday, Esme Murphy reports (5:08). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 15, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

4-year-old cancer survivor virtually meets the car club that is helping her [Video]

4-year-old cancer survivor virtually meets the car club that is helping her

The North Face Rally is a car club in the Toronto area that is well known for their beautiful supercars, but they are even more well known for their big hearts. They have been applauded for years for..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:39Published
JUMANJI - 25 Years of Jumanji [Video]

JUMANJI - 25 Years of Jumanji

JUMANJI - 25 Years of Jumanji - Is it 2020 or a game of #Jumanji? End the year on a high note with the 25th anniversary of Jumanji Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst and Bonnie Hunt star in this..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:37Published
Minnesota Board Of Pardons Commutes Myon Burrell's Life Sentence [Video]

Minnesota Board Of Pardons Commutes Myon Burrell's Life Sentence

Burrell ass serving a life sentence for killing an 11-year-old girl in 2002, Esme Murphy reports (2:34). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 15, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:34Published