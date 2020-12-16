Minnesota commutes life sentence of man who served 18 years on murder charges
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Minnesota's State Board of Pardons has commuted the life sentence of Myon Burrell, whose murder case angered criminal justice reform advocates. Burrell was released after 18 years in prison, after the Associated Press found no hard evidence tying him to the shooting earlier this year. He was 16 years old when he was sentenced to life for the killing of sixth-grader Tyesha Edwards, who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Minneapolis home.
The life sentence of the man convicted as a teen in the 2002 shooting death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in Minneapolis was commuted to 20 years Tuesday, Esme Murphy reports (5:08). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 15, 2020
