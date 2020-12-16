AP Top Stories December 16 A
Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 16th: Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison; US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears; Germany enters harder lockdown; Leading Republicans call Biden president-elect. (Dec. 16)
Nuclear watchdog says Iran and North Korea pose a global threatThe incoming Biden administration will need to make Iran a priority, said Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He..
CBS News
Betsy DeVos tells Education Department employees to resist changes by Biden administration, report saysThe education secretary under President Trump reportedly told agency workers to "be the resistance" against changes they believe could hurt students.
USATODAY.com
Global nuclear agency chief says threats increased under TrumpHead of the International Atomic Energy Agency voices hope that President-elect Joe Biden will re-engage with friends and foes to lower the risk of nuclear..
CBS News
Watch Live: Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation pickIf confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Senate-approved member of the Cabinet.
CBS News
Minnesota commutes life sentence of man who served 18 years on murder chargesMinnesota's State Board of Pardons has commuted the life sentence of Myon Burrell, whose murder case angered criminal justice reform advocates. Burrell was..
CBS News
Myon Burrell Has Life Sentence Commuted by MinnesotaMr. Burrell, who has maintained his innocence, was 16 when an 11-year-old was killed by a stray bullet. The case posed challenges for Senator Amy Klobuchar..
NYTimes.com
Minnesota frees man convicted of killing child with stray bulletMyon Burrell now has a 20 year sentence, the remainder of which he will serve on supervised release.
CBS News
Over 150 Minnesota businesses plan to defy COVID-19 restrictionsBusiness owners could face a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.
CBS News
12/16: CBSN AMFDA approves at-home Covid-19 tests; Father gets tattoo to match son's birthmark
CBS News
COVID-19 pandemic ravaging crucial public transit systemsThe COVID-19 pandemic is impacting public transportation systems across the country. A new article in Wired takes a closer look at how major budget cuts to key..
CBS News
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in quarantine after contact with individual who has COVID-19Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tested negative but will remain in quarantine after contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Stimulus checks now part of looming COVID relief deal as Congress finalizes negotiationsSen. John Thune, R-S.D., the second-ranking Senate Republican, said he believed stimulus checks of $600 or $700 were part of discussions.
USATODAY.com
Senator Josh Hawley on working with Bernie Sanders on COVID-19 reliefMissouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is working with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to push for direct stimulus payments to Americans, potentially by holding..
CBS News
Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election
WorldView: New Zealand abuse investigation, China moon mission and more headlinesCBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee is in London with a roundup of today's global headlines, including an investigation into decades of abuses at state care..
CBS News
Coronavirus pandemic: Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown
Coronavirus in Germany: Berlin pressuring EU regulators to speed up jab approval
Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands
