AP Top Stories December 16 A

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 16th: Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison; US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears; Germany enters harder lockdown; Leading Republicans call Biden president-elect. (Dec. 16)
 
News video: Financial Focus for December 15

Financial Focus for December 15 01:25

 Financial Focus for December 15, stock market update, and more.

Nuclear watchdog says Iran and North Korea pose a global threat

 The incoming Biden administration will need to make Iran a priority, said Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He..
CBS News

Betsy DeVos tells Education Department employees to resist changes by Biden administration, report says

 The education secretary under President Trump reportedly told agency workers to "be the resistance" against changes they believe could hurt students.
USATODAY.com

Global nuclear agency chief says threats increased under Trump

 Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency voices hope that President-elect Joe Biden will re-engage with friends and foes to lower the risk of nuclear..
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation pick

 If confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Senate-approved member of the Cabinet.
CBS News

Minnesota commutes life sentence of man who served 18 years on murder charges

 Minnesota's State Board of Pardons has commuted the life sentence of Myon Burrell, whose murder case angered criminal justice reform advocates. Burrell was..
CBS News

Myon Burrell Has Life Sentence Commuted by Minnesota

 Mr. Burrell, who has maintained his innocence, was 16 when an 11-year-old was killed by a stray bullet. The case posed challenges for Senator Amy Klobuchar..
NYTimes.com

Minnesota frees man convicted of killing child with stray bullet

 Myon Burrell now has a 20 year sentence, the remainder of which he will serve on supervised release.
CBS News

Over 150 Minnesota businesses plan to defy COVID-19 restrictions

 Business owners could face a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.
CBS News

12/16: CBSN AM

 FDA approves at-home Covid-19 tests; Father gets tattoo to match son's birthmark
CBS News

COVID-19 pandemic ravaging crucial public transit systems

 The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting public transportation systems across the country. A new article in Wired takes a closer look at how major budget cuts to key..
CBS News

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in quarantine after contact with individual who has COVID-19

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tested negative but will remain in quarantine after contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Stimulus checks now part of looming COVID relief deal as Congress finalizes negotiations

 Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the second-ranking Senate Republican, said he believed stimulus checks of $600 or $700 were part of discussions.
USATODAY.com

Senator Josh Hawley on working with Bernie Sanders on COVID-19 relief

 Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is working with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to push for direct stimulus payments to Americans, potentially by holding..
CBS News
Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election [Video]

Representative Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election

Representative Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that he is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

WorldView: New Zealand abuse investigation, China moon mission and more headlines

 CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee is in London with a roundup of today's global headlines, including an investigation into decades of abuses at state care..
CBS News
Coronavirus pandemic: Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:27Published
Coronavirus in Germany: Berlin pressuring EU regulators to speed up jab approval [Video]

Coronavirus in Germany: Berlin pressuring EU regulators to speed up jab approval

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands [Video]

Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands

After pressure from the German government, The European Union's regulatory body is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next Monday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published

