AP Top Stories December 16 A

Moving moment a non-verbal autistic child speaks for one of the first times ever - and says ‘Ho Ho Ho’



A 9-year-old who is autistic and non-verbal shocked his family when he whispered 'Ho Ho Ho' while looking at Christmas decorations - one of the only things he's ever said.Tommy Hunt, 9, had hardly said..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:24 Published 6 hours ago