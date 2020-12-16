Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Winter Storm Set to Deliver Disruptive Blow to Northeast

Newsmax Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A major winter storm was making its way up the East Coast on Wednesday, ready to deliver a disruptive blow to the region, with up to 2 feet of snow in parts of the Northeast and freezing rain in some...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Northeast Ohio is a winter wonderland in first major snowfall of season [Video]

Northeast Ohio is a winter wonderland in first major snowfall of season

Cleveland and other parts of Northeast Ohio have seen its first major snowfall Tuesday, December 1 with a winter storm warning in places across the region.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Impactful first major snow storm of the season hits Northeast Ohio [Video]

Impactful first major snow storm of the season hits Northeast Ohio

Parts of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are experiencing its first impactful snowfall as it's hit with major storms on Tuesday (December 1). Winter warnings are in place across the region.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Winter storm warning [Video]

Winter storm warning

Winter snow and rain hits Cleveland and Northeast Ohio from Monday to Wednesday. Latest updates.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:59Published