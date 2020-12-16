|
|
REPORT: Lana Del Rey Engaged To Boyfriend She Met On Dating App
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The couple reportedly started dating in August
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Lana Del Rey is engaged!
Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to Clayton Johnson, after just a few months of dating.
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:08Published
|
Lana Del Rey engaged
Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to Clayton Johnson, after just a few months of dating.
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:08Published
Related news from verified sources
|