MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league

Denver Post Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of its history.
News video: Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT 01:08

 Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan Brooks reports.

MLB Finally Elevates 'Negro Leagues' to 'Major League' Status, 'Long Overdue'

 Took long enough ... but Major League Baseball will finally recognize the Negro Leagues as a part of the Major Leagues. MLB Commish Rob Manfred said the move...
