AOC: Time for Pelosi, Schumer to Go Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It is time for both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to be replaced, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept's podcast on Wednesday, but warned that a power vacuum could be filled by "nefarious forces" who are "even more... 👓 View full article

