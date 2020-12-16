Global  
 

Boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill prompts Christmas gift donations, spotlights pandemic-era child abuse

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
National media coverage about a 2-year-old boy left abandoned at a Goodwill in Mississippi has helped shed light on issues of child abuse and neglect during the pandemic. It has also caused a spike in inquiries from around the country from those wanting to purchase Christmas presents for the boy and other children treated at an advocacy center in the small town of Southaven.
Video Credit: WREG - Published
News video: One in custody after child abandoned at Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes, police say

One in custody after child abandoned at Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes, police say 01:39

 A two-year-old boy was abandoned at a Mississippi Goodwill store with only a bag of clothes and a note, according to police.

