MacKenzie Scott Has Donated More Than $4 Billion In Last 4 Months

NPR Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
"This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling," Scott wrote, in announcing gifts to organizations in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico.
