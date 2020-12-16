MacKenzie Scott Has Donated More Than $4 Billion In Last 4 Months

Nielsen’s Addressable Measurement Addition ‘Biggest In A Decade’: Brown Nielsen expect its latest move in addressable TV will represent "the biggest change to measurement and to the TV currency in at least the last decade". The company just announced it will add..

MacKenzie Scott says gave more than $4 billion to charity amid pandemic MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman, wrote on Medium that she has given more than $4 billion in gifts to 384 organizations over the past four months....

CBS News 4 hours ago





MacKenzie Scott Donated $4.16 Billion Over the Last 4 Months MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, said on Tuesday that she has given away $4.16 billion over the last four months, to hundreds of...

The Wrap 22 hours ago



