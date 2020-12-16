Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"CBS Sunday Morning: The Pet Project"

CBS News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Jane Pauley hosts this special primetime edition of "Sunday Morning," celebrating America's love of animals in all shapes and sizes. Featured are stories on presidential pets; the popularity of animal videos on the internet; an interview with actor Michael J. Fox about the bond he shares with his dog, Gus; how the family of "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin is carrying on his life's mission; a look at pets that resemble their owners; the practice of pet cloning; and the Smithsonian National Zoo's latest star, the giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael J. Fox Michael J. Fox Canadian-American actor

Michael J. Fox struggled through spinal surgery and broken arm in 2018 [Video]

Michael J. Fox struggled through spinal surgery and broken arm in 2018

Michael J. Fox suffered the "darkest moment" of his life in 2018 after breaking his arm as he learned to walk again following secret spinal surgery.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Back To The Future writer on why Michael J Fox replaced Eric Stoltz [Video]

Back To The Future writer on why Michael J Fox replaced Eric Stoltz

The co-creator of Back To The Future Bob Gale has said the film would havenever been the success it was if Eric Stoltz had not been replaced by MichaelJ Fox as Marty McFly while the film was already in production. The PulpFiction actor was originally cast in the 1985 classic movie about a highschool student who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean, but was dropped after a month of filming.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Jane Pauley Jane Pauley American journalist


Xiao Qi Ji Xiao Qi Ji


National Zoological Park (United States) National Zoological Park (United States) Zoo in Washington, D.C., and Front Royal, Virginia


Steve Irwin Steve Irwin Australian zookeeper, conservationist and television personality


Related videos from verified sources

Preview: ‘The Pet Project’ On CBS Sunday Morning [Video]

Preview: ‘The Pet Project’ On CBS Sunday Morning

WCCO Mid-Morning - Nov. 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:29Published
Discussion: Why Do We Hate Waiting For Things? [Video]

Discussion: Why Do We Hate Waiting For Things?

The news team discusses impatience after a CBS Sunday Morning segment on the subject. (4:24)WCCO Mid-Morning - Oct. 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:24Published