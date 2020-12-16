Global  
 

Supreme Court To Hear Case Over NCAA's Limits On Compensation For Student Athletes

NPR Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would take up an appeal from the NCAA defending its rules that impose certain restrictions on paying college athletes.
