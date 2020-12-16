Supreme Court To Hear Case Over NCAA's Limits On Compensation For Student Athletes

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback



President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 4 days ago

UK allows $18.5 bln case against Mastercard



A landmark UK Supreme Court ruling on Friday has allowed a 14 billion pound ($18.5 billion) class action to proceed against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 5 days ago