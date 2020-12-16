Biden Picks Brenda Mallory to Run the Council on Environmental Quality
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The office, the Council on Environmental Quality, is expected to have an expanded focus on environmental justice under Ms. Mallory, an environmental lawyer.
