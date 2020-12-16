Global  
 

WHO to Finally Send in Team of 10 Scientists to Wuhan

Newsmax Wednesday, 16 December 2020
The World Health Organization will finally send a team of 10 international scientists into Wuhan, China, early next month to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak...
A team of 10 international scientists will travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of Covid-19, the World Health...

 Ten international scientists will travel next month to the city where the coronavirus first emerged.
