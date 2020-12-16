WHO to Finally Send in Team of 10 Scientists to Wuhan

Researchers Discover New Whale Species



Scientists working off the western coast of Mexico say they have discovered a new species of whale. According to CNN, the whales the researchers have discovered have been previously unknown. Three.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago

Andhra 'mystery' illness: What scientists said after visiting affected areas



A team of scientists visited Andhra's Eluru where many people fell sick with mystery illness. A nine-member team from National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad visited the town. The scientists.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:55 Published 1 week ago