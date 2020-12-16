WHO to Finally Send in Team of 10 Scientists to Wuhan
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () The World Health Organization will finally send a team of 10 international scientists into Wuhan, China, early next month to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak...
A team of scientists visited Andhra's Eluru where many people fell sick with mystery illness. A nine-member team from National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad visited the town. The scientists..
These detailed designs show Mars cities to house one million humans with inhabiitants living on the side of cliffs. The design inlcudes 5 cities with each city accommodating between 200,000 & 250,000..
