Stimulus checks expected in next round of coronavirus relief

CBS News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Congressional leaders are negotiating a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that is expected to include stimulus checks of about $600 per person. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes and the Washington Post's Eugene Scott joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to break down the latest on the talks and when relief could be in the hands of Americans.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: An Economic Stimulus Package May Be Within Reach

An Economic Stimulus Package May Be Within Reach 01:00

 Congressional leaders are moving closer to a second stimulus package that could provide some economic relief from the COVID crisis. And the deal, as it currently stands, would include stimulus checks. Katie Johnston reports.

