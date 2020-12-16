Stimulus checks expected in next round of coronavirus relief
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Congressional leaders are negotiating a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that is expected to include stimulus checks of about $600 per person. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes and the Washington Post's Eugene Scott joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to break down the latest on the talks and when relief could be in the hands of Americans.
