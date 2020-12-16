Full Shutdown Or Not? Cuomo Takes On De Blasio’s Suggestion Of Another Pause After Christmas
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The question of whether New York City needs to go on a full shutdown – all but essential businesses closed — becomes the latest political football between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The question of whether New York City needs to go on a full shutdown – all but essential businesses closed — becomes the latest political football between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources