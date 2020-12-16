Global  
 

Buttigieg Recalls Discrimination Against Gay People, as Biden Celebrates Cabinet’s Diversity

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg would be the first openly gay cabinet secretary, one of the firsts that President-elect Joe Biden cited in introducing him as his transportation secretary.
News video: Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief

Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief 02:35

 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his former rival Pete Buttigieg as his pick for U.S. secretary of transportation and if confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary. Colette Luke has more.

Biden’s Twin Climate Chiefs, McCarthy and Kerry, Face a Monumental Task

 The president-elect’s choices so far firm up his strategy to try to reclaim global climate leadership for the United States, despite many obstacles.
In stirring speech, Pete Buttigieg makes history again for LGBTQ Americans as first gay cabinet nominee

 LGBTQ organizations and advocates across the country lauded Joe Biden's nomination of Pete Buttigieg as national transportation secretary.
Pete Buttigieg could make history again for LGBTQ Americans as first gay cabinet member

 LGBTQ organizations and advocates across the country lauded Joe Biden's nomination of Pete Buttigieg as national transportation secretary.
 
President-Elect Joe Biden Nominates Another Historic Cabinet Pick [Video]

CBS4's Michael George reports Biden has nominated Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary.

Biden Introduces Pete Buttigieg: Transportation Secretary [Video]

(CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will introduce former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary at an event in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday. Buttigieg's..

Buttigieg says 'the eyes of history' are on his appointment as transportation secretary [Video]

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana would be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary if confirmed by the Senate.

Media outlets called out for touting Buttigieg as first openly gay Cabinet member, ‘whitewashing’ Ric Grenell

 President-elect Joe Biden tapped former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to serve as transportation secretary in the new administration...
Biden Chooses Pete Buttigieg As Secretary Of Transportation

 President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Pete Buttigieg as his Secretary of Transportation. If confirmed, he would make history as the first openly gay person to...
