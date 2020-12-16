Buttigieg Recalls Discrimination Against Gay People, as Biden Celebrates Cabinet’s Diversity
Pete Buttigieg would be the first openly gay cabinet secretary, one of the firsts that President-elect Joe Biden cited in introducing him as his transportation secretary.
