Full Shutdown Or Not? Cuomo Takes On De Blasio’s Suggestion Of Another Pause After Christmas

CBS 2 Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The question of whether New York City needs to go on a full shutdown – all but essential businesses closed — becomes the latest political football between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Cuomo Casts Doubt On De Blasio's Suggestion Of Post-Christmas Shutdown

Cuomo Casts Doubt On De Blasio's Suggestion Of Post-Christmas Shutdown 02:05

 The question of whether New York City needs to go on a full shut down – all but essential businesses closed — becomes the latest political football between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.CBS2's Marcia Kramer.

