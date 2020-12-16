Global  
 

MTV 'Challenge' star Kam Williams praises cast diversity

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Reality TV star Kam Williams praises "The Challenge" for its diverse cast in its latest season. She also describes how the MTV show created a bubble for cast and crew while filming in Iceland during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dec. 16)
 
