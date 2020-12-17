Congress nears $900 billion COVID deal with stimulus checks included
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
After months of inaction, congressional leaders are racing to complete a coronavirus relief bill. Nancy Cordes reports.
After months of inaction, congressional leaders are racing to complete a coronavirus relief bill. Nancy Cordes reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Staring Down Deadline, Congress Nears $900 Billion Stimulus DealThe emerging compromise would provide emergency stimulus payments, jobless aid and rental assistance, extending help to businesses and funding the distribution..
NYTimes.com
Stimulus checks expected in next round of coronavirus reliefCongressional leaders are negotiating a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that is expected to include stimulus checks of about $600 per person. CBS News chief..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
First nursing home residents get COVID vaccine as rollout expandsAlthough coronavirus vaccines have made their way across the U.S., there have been some hiccups. David Begnaud takes a look.
CBS News
Winter storm brings dangerous conditions to NortheastThe storm comes as the nation is in the grip of COVID-19.
CBS News
5 hospital beds/10k population: India ranks 155th in 167India’s scramble to create more beds when Covid struck is not surprising considering the fact that there are only 12 countries which fare worse than India when..
IndiaTimes
12/3/20: Red and BlueCDC Director gives warning on rising COVID crisis; 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting virtual show
CBS News
Nancy Cordes
FDA says Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is highly effectiveModerna's coronavirus vaccine could soon be part of America's largest mass vaccination effort. The Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine is highly..
CBS News
Funding shortfalls hinder vaccine distribution in small townsSome state health officials say they do not have enough funds to effectively administer the coronavirus vaccine. Nancy Cordes reports in CBS News' series..
CBS News
106 House Republicans join lawsuit challenging election results as Congress faces hurdles on COVID reliefMore than half of House Republicans have thrown their support behind a Texas lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden's projected victories in four key..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources