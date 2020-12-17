Global  
 

Congress nears $900 billion COVID deal with stimulus checks included

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
After months of inaction, congressional leaders are racing to complete a coronavirus relief bill. Nancy Cordes reports.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package

Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package 01:11

 Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package. Congressional leaders met for hours on Dec. 15 in an attempt to reach a deal that will extend coronavirus relief programs that are set to expire at the end of December. The next day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an...

Staring Down Deadline, Congress Nears $900 Billion Stimulus Deal

 The emerging compromise would provide emergency stimulus payments, jobless aid and rental assistance, extending help to businesses and funding the distribution..
Stimulus checks expected in next round of coronavirus relief

 Congressional leaders are negotiating a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that is expected to include stimulus checks of about $600 per person. CBS News chief..
First nursing home residents get COVID vaccine as rollout expands

 Although coronavirus vaccines have made their way across the U.S., there have been some hiccups. David Begnaud takes a look.
Winter storm brings dangerous conditions to Northeast

 The storm comes as the nation is in the grip of COVID-19.
5 hospital beds/10k population: India ranks 155th in 167

 India’s scramble to create more beds when Covid struck is not surprising considering the fact that there are only 12 countries which fare worse than India when..
12/3/20: Red and Blue

 CDC Director gives warning on rising COVID crisis; 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting virtual show
FDA says Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is highly effective

 Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could soon be part of America's largest mass vaccination effort. The Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine is highly..
Funding shortfalls hinder vaccine distribution in small towns

 Some state health officials say they do not have enough funds to effectively administer the coronavirus vaccine. Nancy Cordes reports in CBS News' series..
106 House Republicans join lawsuit challenging election results as Congress faces hurdles on COVID relief

 More than half of House Republicans have thrown their support behind a Texas lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden's projected victories in four key..
