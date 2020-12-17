Global  
 

Tyson Foods fires 7 managers over COVID-19 betting allegations

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The allegations against managers at the Waterloo, Iowa, plant were part of a lawsuit from the son of an employee who died of the coronavirus in April.
