Alaska woman has allergic reaction to COVID vaccine
Health officials in Alaska reported Wednesday that a health care worker had a severe allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine within 10 minutes of receiving a shot. She was treated and kept in the hospital overnight but has recovered. (Dec. 16)
