Winter Storm Forecast: How Much Snow Is Expected In The Tri-State Area?

CBS 2 Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Snow began falling across the Tri-State Area on Wednesday as the winter storm we've been bracing for arrived, but how much should we expect when it's all over?
 Preparations are underway for a major winter snowstorm, as cities and towns salt and sand the roadways. Tri-State Area leaders are warning people to take the forecast seriously and stay safe. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

