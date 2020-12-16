Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HBO Max Finally Agrees to Deal With Roku Ahead of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Debut

The Wrap Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
HBO Max Finally Agrees to Deal With Roku Ahead of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ DebutAt long last, HBO Max will be available on Roku starting Thursday.

The long-awaited deal comes nine days before “Wonder Woman 1984” drops on the streaming service. Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device to access HBO Max. That had been a major sticking point for WarnerMedia, which wanted all viewing and subscriptions to go through them, similar to Disney+.

The distribution agreement between HBO Max and Roku comes a few weeks after HBO Max agreed to a carriage deal with Amazon’s Fire TV.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” the follow-up to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” debuts on HBO Max on Christmas Day. Additionally, all 17 films from Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate will be available on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters.

*Also Read:* HBO Max to Take Down 'Chappelle's Show' After 2020 at Comedian's Request

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

“HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” said Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”

Earlier on Wednesday, HBO Max also announced the streaming service will be available to stream on the newly released PlayStation 5.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Did Timothee Chalamet Shade Warner Bros and HBO Max While Hosting 'SNL'?

'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Says HBO Max Deal Shows Warner Bros Has 'No Love for Cinema'

Behind Roku's Very Big Year and What's Next in 2021 (Beyond a Likely HBO Max Deal)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene 03:25

 Here's the "Opening Scene" of the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked! Wonder Woman 1984 Home...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene - The path to greatness is not what you think. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:25Published
'Wonder Woman' Director Address Decision To Release Sequel On HBOMAX [Video]

'Wonder Woman' Director Address Decision To Release Sequel On HBOMAX

"Wonder Woman 1984" was expected to be one of the be one of the biggest movies of 2020. Now the film is being released on HBOMAX instead of in the theaters. Director Patty Jenkins did not expect the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Christopher Nolan Rips HBO Max as "Worst Streaming Service" | THR News [Video]

Christopher Nolan Rips HBO Max as "Worst Streaming Service" | THR News

To many insiders, WarnerMedia's blindsiding of talent and their reps with news that it would send 17 films directly to HBO Max in 2021 felt like an insult.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

HBO Max comes to Roku devices at last

 The long-awaited deal comes just in time for 'Wonder Woman 1984,' which will debut on HBO Max on Christmas Day.
PC World

HBO Max comes to Roku starting tomorrow

 Just in time for the Christmas debut of Wonder Woman 1984, WarnerMedia and Roku have cut a deal to get HBO back on the streaming platform. You can add the...
engadget

HBO Max is finally landing on Roku devices and TVs starting on Thursday, just in time for the "Wonder Woman 1984" release on Christmas Day

 The move comes as the streaming wars heat up and after Warner Bros. received pushback for a planned debut of all its movies in 2021 on HBO Max.
Business Insider