You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Drivers In New York Face Treacherous Conditions As Snow Storm Hits



Roads were slick Wednesday night, and the weather might have led to a 19-vehicle crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:41 Published 5 hours ago Car Hits DOT Worker Directing Traffic On Palisades Parkway



A wild scene was caught on video on the Palisades Parkway in the Hudson Valley. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21 Published on October 28, 2020