Major storm hits East Coast with heavy snow and fierce winds

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Some areas along the East Coast could see more than two feet of snow in the season's first major storm. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from Maryland and CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN from New York City's Central Park, where heavy snow is piling up quickly.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Major winter storm hits US east coast

Major winter storm hits US east coast 01:38

 A winter storm has struck the US east coast, causing disruption to transportation systems, amid predictions of 2ft (60cm) of snow.

Winter storm wallops U.S. Northeast [Video]

Winter storm wallops U.S. Northeast

[NFA] A winter storm marched up the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday, delivering a disruptive blow to transportation systems - and a welcome first sleigh ride of the season for many cooped-up kids. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

Nor'easter slams coast with snow, heavy winds and icy roads, causing at least two deadly accidents

 A deadly winter storm is slamming the East Coast with snow, wind and even flood warnings. Mola Lenghi reports from Suffern, New York.
CBS News
Winter storm wallops U.S. East Coast [Video]

Winter storm wallops U.S. East Coast

A winter storm marched up the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday, delivering a disruptive blow to transportation systems and a welcome day off for some school kids, but not for many who have been learning remotely during the pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Storm Dumps Snow on East Coast, Shutting Schools and Virus Testing

 Three people died in highway crashes in Pennsylvania and Virginia. New York expecting up to a foot of precipitation as the mess moved on to New England.
NYTimes.com

'I love it': Kids enjoy snow day in Central Park [Video]

'I love it': Kids enjoy snow day in Central Park

Parents and their children made the most of a Nor'easter that blanketed New York City with a snow day in Central Park on Thursday, welcoming it as a nice reprieve.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published
Maryland

New York City

