Major storm hits East Coast with heavy snow and fierce winds
Some areas along the East Coast could see more than two feet of snow in the season's first major storm. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from Maryland and CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN from New York City's Central Park, where heavy snow is piling up quickly.
