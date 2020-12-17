Family Film Awards Announce Nominees, Dean Cain to Host Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Family Film Awards announced the nominees for its 24th edition honoring the best of family film and television, with Dean Cain set to serve as host for the event.



The ceremony will take place at the Universal Hilton Hotel at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, 2021. REELZ will air the telecast sometime in the spring.



Among the ceremony’s special honors include Ann-Margret receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, writer-producer Bob Gale accepting the Iconic Film Award for “Back to the Future,” the cast of “The Brady Bunch” accepting the Iconic Television Award and Michelle Yeoh will receive the Global Lifetime Achievement Award.



*Also Read:* 'Time' Tops Cinema Eye Honors Nominations for 2020 Documentaries



“American Idol” alum Haley Reinhart will perform the Elvis Presley classic “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” and Rebecca Guigui will perform “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”



“I am excited to bring this award show back to television and equally excited to have REELZ as our broadcast home,” executive producer Roger Neal said.



The full list of Family Film Awards appears below:



FILM NOMINEES:



*Outstanding Feature Film*

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

“Little Women” (Columbia Pictures)

“Aladdin” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“The Lion King” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Always Be My Maybe” (Netflix)



*Outstanding Feature Film Drama*

“Little Women” (Columbia Pictures)

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

“The Lion King” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“The Half of It” (Likely Story, Netflix)



*Outstanding Feature Film Comedy*

“Blinded by the Light” (New Line Cinema, Warner Bros.)

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

“Toy Story 4” (Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures)

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (Paramount Pictures)



*Outstanding Director for a Feature Film*

Marielle Heller for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Taika Waititi for “JoJo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight Films)

Greta Gerwig for “Little Women” (Columbia Pictures)

Josh Cooley for “Toy Story 4” (Disney/Pixar)



*Outstanding Actor in a Feature Film*

Robert Downey Jr, as Tony Stark / Iron Man in “Avengers: Endgame” (Marvel/ Walt Disney Studios)

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Will Smith as Genie / Mariner in “Aladdin” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Randall Park – “Always Be My Maybe” (Netflix)



*Outstanding Actress in a Feature Film*

Daisy Ridley as Rey in “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Disney)

Marisa Tomei as May Parker in “Spider-man: Far From Home” (Sony/Columbia Pictures)

Saoirse Ronan as Jo March in “Little Women” (Columbia Pictures)



*Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Feature Film*

Matthew Rhys as Lloyd Vogel in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Mena Massoud as Aladdin in “Aladdin” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear (voice) in “Toy Story 4” (Disney/Pixar)



*Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Feature Film*

Scarlett Johansson as Rosie in “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight Film)

Annie Potts as Bo Peep (voice) in “Toy Story 4” (Disney/Pixar)

Naomi Scott as Jasmine in “Aladdin” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Michelle Buteau as Veronica in “Always Be My Maybe” (Netflix)



*Outstanding Feature Film Screenplay*

Micah Fitzerman – Blue, Noah Harpster for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Christopher Markus (screenplay by), Stephen McFeely (screenplay by) for “Avengers: Endgame” (Marvel, Walt Disney Studios)

Taika Waititi (screenplay by) for “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight Films)

Greta Gerwig (written for the screen by) for “Little Women” (Columbia Pictures)



*Outstanding Original Song for a Film*

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor? | A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” song by Fred Rogers (as) composed by Nate Heller for “A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood” (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

“Speechless” by Alan Menken from “Aladdin” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Enough,” by Koryn Hawthorne from “Overcomer” (SONY)



TELEVISION NOMINEES:



*Outstanding Television Series Drama*

“Raising Dion” (Netflix)

“Finding Love in Quarantine” (PureFlix)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney)



*Outstanding Television Comedy*

“Fuller House” (Netflix)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“The Goldbergs” (ABC)

“The Good Place” (NBC Universal)

“Last Man Standing” (FOX)



*Outstanding Actor in a Television Drama*

Jason Ritter as Pat in “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

David A.R. White in “Finding Love in Quarantine” (PureFlix)

Viv Leacock as Fincher Garland in “Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription for Murder” (Hallmark Channel)

William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye in “The Good Place” (NBC Universal)



*Outstanding Actress in a Television Drama*

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (ABC)

Ocean White – “Finding Love in Quarantine” (PureFlix)



*Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy*

Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett in “Modern Family” (ABC)

Anthony Anderson as Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson in “Black-ish” (ABC)

Tim Allen as Mike Baxter in “Last Man Standing” (FOX)

Michael Campion as Jackson Fuller in “Fuller House” (Netflix)



*Outstanding Actress in a Television Comedy*

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper in “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg in “The Goldbergs” (ABC)

Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop in “The Good Place” (NBC Universal)

Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter in “Last Man Standing” (FOX)

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson in “Black-ish” (ABC)



*Outstanding Television Film*

“This is our Christmas” (UPLIFT TV)

“Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses” (Hallmark Chanel)

“Overcomer” (SONY)



*Outstanding Actor in a Television Film*

Alex Kendrick as John Harrison in “Overcomer” (SONY)

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Trywell Kamkwamba in “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (BBC Films)

Viv Leacock as Fincher Garland in “Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription for Murder” (Hallmark Channel)



*Outstanding Actress in a Television Film*

Jill Wagner as Abbey in “Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses” (Hallmark Channel)

Nia Long as Eunice Garrett in “The Banker” (Romulus Entertainment/Apple TV)



