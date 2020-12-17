Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top Democrats and Republicans to Reach a New Stimulus Deal This Week

HNGN Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Top Democrats and Republicans to Reach a New Stimulus Deal This WeekBoth the Republicans and Democrats are eager to decide on a new agreement on a new stimulus deal. There might be a consensus if the deal goes through.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress

Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress 02:17

 A potential deal on a second coronavirus relief package is inching forward. As ABC's Faith Abubey reports, congressional leaders are now indicating a bipartisan stimulus deal may be around the corner.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal [Video]

Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal

Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:40Published
Americans blame virtual happy hours and watching the news for their increased boozehound habits [Video]

Americans blame virtual happy hours and watching the news for their increased boozehound habits

Nearly half of Americans working from home have secretly signed off early to have a drink, according to new research.The survey polled 2,000 nationally representative Americans (approximately 800 of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID Relief [Video]

Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID Relief

The COVID-19 relief bill has languished for months, with no signs that congress will ever approve it. Now, Business Insider reports that Democrats are ready to do anything to get the relief passed. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Top Democrats and Republicans both say they are closer to a COVID-19 stimulus deal, and some hope for a breakthrough on Wednesday

 Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy all emerged from fresh COVID-19 stimulus talks signaling they're closing in on a deal.
Business Insider