Top Democrats and Republicans to Reach a New Stimulus Deal This Week

Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal
Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal
Americans blame virtual happy hours and watching the news for their increased boozehound habits
Nearly half of Americans working from home have secretly signed off early to have a drink, according to new research.The survey polled 2,000 nationally representative Americans (approximately 800 of..
Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID Relief
The COVID-19 relief bill has languished for months, with no signs that congress will ever approve it.
Now, Business Insider reports that Democrats are ready to do anything to get the relief passed.
A..