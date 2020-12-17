Global  
 

Trump Taps Andrew Giuliani for Holocaust Memorial Council

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Andrew Giuliani was among three White House aides named to the US Holocaust Memorial Council by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.Giuliani, who works in the Office of Liaison, is son of President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani....
