Which ‘Masked Singer’ Judge Won the Golden Ear Trophy?

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of “The Masked Singer.”)



“The Masked Singer” ended its fourth season tonight with the crowning of a new winner of the show’s Golden Mask trophy — and the first winner of its Golden Ear trophy.



As viewers who have been keeping up with the show already know, “The Masked Singer” introduced the Golden Ear trophy at the start of Season 4, with host Nick Cannon explaining that one panelist — either Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger or Robin Thicke — would win the prize at the end of the season based on who had the most correct “first impression” guesses by the finale.



On Wednesday’s two-hour season closer, we learned that McCarthy had won the coveted prize — well, less coveted than the Golden Mask trophy, but pretty important to the judges competing for it. The overall competition was won by Sun, who was unmasked to reveal LeAnn Rimes. First runner-up was Mushroom, who turned out to be Aloe Blacc, and third place went to Crocodile, unveiled as Nick Carter.



*Also Read:* Nick Cannon's Cartoon Santa Makes a Bad Christmas Pun in 'Masked Singer' Holiday Singalong Teaser (Exclusive Video)



Along with Sun, Mushroom and Crocodile, the full Season 4 lineup of “The Masked Singer” contestants included Seahorse (Tori Kelly), Jellyfish (Chloe Kim), Popcorn (Taylor Dayne), Broccoli (Paul Anka), Serpent (Dr. Elvis Francois), Whatchamacallit (Lonzo Ball), Snow Owls (Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black) Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget), Lips (Wendy Williams), Baby Alien (Mark Sanchez), Giraffe (Brian Austin Green), Gremlin (Mickey Rourke) and Dragon (Busta Rhymes).



According to Fox, those 16 contestants — but 17 celebrities, because of the Snow Owls — combined “have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.”



“The Masked Singer” will return with its fifth season in the spring. Its spinoff series, “The Masked Dancer,” premieres Sunday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT after an NFL doubleheader on Fox.



