You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hey Ray: Christmas Star



You may have heard about the Christmas Star that will become visible in the December sky. What is it, how rare is it, and how do you see this "star"? Meteorologist Ray Petelin has the answers. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:50 Published 5 days ago For the First Time in 800 Years, a “Christmas Star” Will Illuminate the Skies This Month



Jupiter and Saturn are set to put on quite the show on December 21. Credit: Southern Living Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago Feather Star



Occurred on / Info: The feather star is a marine invertebrate. Credit: Srichai D. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago