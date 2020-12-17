Chicago mayor responds to 2019 police raid of innocent woman's home
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is apologizing to Anjanette Young after newly-released body camera footage showed 12 male police officers raiding her home while she was naked last year. But the city's legal actions against Young have left many wondering what the mayor knew and when. WBBM's Dave Savini reports.
