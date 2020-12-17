Global  
 

Chicago mayor responds to 2019 police raid of innocent woman's home

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is apologizing to Anjanette Young after newly-released body camera footage showed 12 male police officers raiding her home while she was naked last year. But the city's legal actions against Young have left many wondering what the mayor knew and when. WBBM's Dave Savini reports.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Anjanette Young Incident Fits In With Clear And Distinct Pattern Of Wrong Police Raids

Anjanette Young Incident Fits In With Clear And Distinct Pattern Of Wrong Police Raids 05:07

 It has now become a national story – Chicago Police broke down the door of an innocent woman, Anjanette Young, who was naked as they handcuffed her. But as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, this incident is part of a greater pattern that CBS 2 has been exposing for years.

