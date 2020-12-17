Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top Trump officials sidelined after exposure to coronavirus

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came into contact with a person infected with the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Head Of WH Security Loses Limb Due To Raging COVID-19 Infection

Head Of WH Security Loses Limb Due To Raging COVID-19 Infection 00:48

 Crede Bailey is the head of the White House security office. Now, Business Insider reports Bailey has lost part of his lower right leg and a big toe on his left foot, all amputated during an ongoing battle with COVID-19. Business Insider reports $35,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Mar-a-Lago neighbors say Trump forfeited right to live on estate once presidency ends

 President Trump forfeited his right to live at the estate in 1993 when he turned it into a private club, a lawyer tells the town of Palm Beach.
USATODAY.com

Trump diversity training ban challenged by Elizabeth Warren, Democrats call executive order a 'political stunt'

 Democrats call on federal government to back off Donald Trump's order restricting federal agencies and contractors from offering diversity training.
USATODAY.com

Will the 2020 Election Ever End?

 Elections are not intended to be open-ended affairs. But is any campaign with Donald Trump on the ballot bound to linger past its sell-by date?
NYTimes.com

France's President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

 Emmanuel Macron is the latest major world leader to become infected with coronavirus after President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and..
USATODAY.com

David Bernhardt David Bernhardt 53rd United States Secretary of the Interior

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19, goes into quarantine

 Bernhardt, 51, is "following all CDC guidelines and consulting with medical professionals as appropriate," his department said in a statement.
USATODAY.com

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in quarantine after contact with individual who has COVID-19

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tested negative but will remain in quarantine after contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

US adds Nigeria to blacklist on religious freedom

 Shares The United States on Monday placed Nigeria for the first time on a religious freedom blacklist, pressing an ally as Christian groups voice growing..
WorldNews

US designates Pak, China as countries of particular concern for violation of religious freedom

 The US has designated Pakistan and China among eight other countries that are of particular concern for violation of religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike..
WorldNews

Pompeos spent over $40K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spent more than $40,000 of taxpayer money hosting state dinners, according to a government watchdog group that released..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch: ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01 [Video]

Watch: ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01

ISRO launched the country's 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01. This is the second satellite launched by ISRO amid Covid-19 pandemic. CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of frequency spectrum. Its coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. It will be the first in a new series of communication satellites by India after GSAT and INSAT series. This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. The new satellite would replace the GSAT-12 in the orbit, which was launched in 2011.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:59Published

Officials could approve second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna soon

 A second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna could inch closer to approval in the U.S. Thursday. The Pfizer vaccine is already being distributed at hospitals and nursing..
CBS News
Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England [Video]

Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1. Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey. All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Recommends Biden And Trump Get Vaccine For COVID-19 [Video]

Fauci Recommends Biden And Trump Get Vaccine For COVID-19

Top US officials should get the COVID-19 vaccine right away, according to infectious disease experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci says Biden and Harris should get vaccinated "for security reasons." Biden has..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
California side of Lake Tahoe on lockdown [Video]

California side of Lake Tahoe on lockdown

Right now the California side of Lake Tahoe is on COVID-19 lockdown. Officials up north have issued a stay-at-home order for people living in the resort town.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day [Video]

3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day

On Wednesday, December 2nd, the US coronavirus outbreak set grim new records. 3,100 Americans died, a new high. Business Insider reports number of virus hospitalizations passed 100,000. The US is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

More Illinois hospitals begin vaccinating health care workers as state and federal officials clash over size of future shipments

 Gov. J.B. Pritzker and federal health officials clashed Wednesday over whether the state’s next two shipments of Pfizer’s new...
Upworthy

State officials preach vigilance as cases, hospitalizations flatten

 SEATTLE – On Wednesday, state health officials said they’re optimistic by the latest data showing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations...
Upworthy

Defence Ministry approves acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 28,000 crore

 The defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of weapons and military equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore for the three services, officials said. Officials...
IndiaTimes