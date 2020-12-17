Top Trump officials sidelined after exposure to coronavirus
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came into contact with a person infected with the virus.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Mar-a-Lago neighbors say Trump forfeited right to live on estate once presidency endsPresident Trump forfeited his right to live at the estate in 1993 when he turned it into a private club, a lawyer tells the town of Palm Beach.
USATODAY.com
Trump diversity training ban challenged by Elizabeth Warren, Democrats call executive order a 'political stunt'Democrats call on federal government to back off Donald Trump's order restricting federal agencies and contractors from offering diversity training.
USATODAY.com
Will the 2020 Election Ever End?Elections are not intended to be open-ended affairs. But is any campaign with Donald Trump on the ballot bound to linger past its sell-by date?
NYTimes.com
France's President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19Emmanuel Macron is the latest major world leader to become infected with coronavirus after President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and..
USATODAY.com
David Bernhardt 53rd United States Secretary of the Interior
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19, goes into quarantineBernhardt, 51, is "following all CDC guidelines and consulting with medical professionals as appropriate," his department said in a statement.
USATODAY.com
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in quarantine after contact with individual who has COVID-19Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tested negative but will remain in quarantine after contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
US adds Nigeria to blacklist on religious freedomShares The United States on Monday placed Nigeria for the first time on a religious freedom blacklist, pressing an ally as Christian groups voice growing..
WorldNews
US designates Pak, China as countries of particular concern for violation of religious freedomThe US has designated Pakistan and China among eight other countries that are of particular concern for violation of religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike..
WorldNews
Pompeos spent over $40K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinnersSecretary of State Mike Pompeo has spent more than $40,000 of taxpayer money hosting state dinners, according to a government watchdog group that released..
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Watch: ISRO launches India's 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
Officials could approve second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna soonA second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna could inch closer to approval in the U.S. Thursday. The Pfizer vaccine is already being distributed at hospitals and nursing..
CBS News
Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:54Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources