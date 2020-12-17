Global  
 

Could Big Pharma cash in on COVID vaccine?

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Pfizer and Moderna could be looking at a big check once their first round of COVID vaccines are distributed, despite a non-lucrative market and pressure to keep costs low. But the key for both companies may lie in the patenting process. Quartz reporter Annalisa Merelli joined CBSN AM to explain how the COVID vaccine compares to other vaccines on the market and why the mRNA patent could have larger implications outside of coronavirus. She also gave insight to life inside Bergamo, Italy, one of the hardest-hit town earlier on in the pandemic.
News video: Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers

Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers 03:24

 Union health minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on the government's mass immunisation plan against the Covid-19 illness. He said that around 30 crore people could be vaccinated within the next 6-8 months. Healthcare staff, frontline workers like police and sanitation, and elderly would be vaccinated on...

