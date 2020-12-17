Could Big Pharma cash in on COVID vaccine?
Pfizer and Moderna could be looking at a big check once their first round of COVID vaccines are distributed, despite a non-lucrative market and pressure to keep costs low. But the key for both companies may lie in the patenting process. Quartz reporter Annalisa Merelli joined CBSN AM to explain how the COVID vaccine compares to other vaccines on the market and why the mRNA patent could have larger implications outside of coronavirus. She also gave insight to life inside Bergamo, Italy, one of the hardest-hit town earlier on in the pandemic.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:56Published
Covid vaccine: Chelsea Pensioners receive jab 'gift'Some 300 veterans living at the Royal Hospital Chelsea are offered the Pfizer jab.
BBC News
Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:42Published
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M vaccine dosesThe $2 billion deal also gives the federal government the option to acquire up to 400 million more doses.
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Dr. Jon LaPook shares his experience getting the COVID vaccine"Getting the vaccine felt exactly the same to me as getting a flu shot... No big deal." But then the emotional impact of the moment set in.
CBS News
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow moved to intensive care unit with COVID-19Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was transferred to the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Heath in Shreveport.
USATODAY.com
Covid-19 in India: Fear of new strain leads to Karnataka imposing night curfewAfter Maharashtra, Karnataka announced on Wednesday night curfew between 11pm and 5am from December 24 to January 1 (extending to January 2 morning) across the..
IndiaTimes
Warren Introduces New COVID Testing Bill
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Moderna American biotechnology company
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Hundreds of BayCare healthcare workers recieve COVID-19 vaccine
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:48Published
Big Pharma conspiracy theory
Italy Country in southern Europe
Passengers coming from Europe, Italy and UK will be screened at all Kerala airports
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07Published
Italy seeks engineer to build new Colosseum floorThe project will have a budget of 18.5m euros (£16.7m; $22.5m) and work is set to start next year.
BBC News
Volcanic explosions from Mt. Etna send lava rocks flying and lava flowing
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: Europe bars travel from UK due to virus mutationA growing list of European Union nations barred travel from the UK on Sunday (local time) and others are considering similar action in a bid to block a new..
New Zealand Herald
Bergamo city in Northern Italy
Ravaged by first wave, Bergamo now an exemplar for handling coronavirus
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:48Published
Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
RNA vaccine Novel type of vaccine
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources