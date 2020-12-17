Could Big Pharma cash in on COVID vaccine?

Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine



On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced having reached a deal with the U.S. government with an additional 100 million doses by July 31. That's up from the initial 100 million doses ordered already. The deal follows a similar extension of doses reached by the U.S. with Moderna for their vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses to be administered. The $2 billion deal calls for at least an additional 70 million doses to be provided to the U.S. by June 30.

