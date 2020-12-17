Global  
 

5-year-old who dreams of being a mailman sorts mail as "Santa's helper"

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
5-year-old Mateo got a chance to be Santa's helper, thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. His dream is to be a mailman, and while he waits for that day to come, he gets to sort letters to St. Nick – and sing his favorite tunes while he works.
