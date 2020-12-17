Watch Live: NYC mayor holds press conference amid monster snow storm
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Conditions remain treacherous for pedestrians on the sidewalks and cars on the roadways.
Conditions remain treacherous for pedestrians on the sidewalks and cars on the roadways.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York City Most populous city in the United States
Storm Dumps Snow on East Coast, Shutting Schools and Virus TestingThree people died in highway crashes in Pennsylvania and Virginia. New York expecting up to a foot of precipitation as the mess moved on to New England.
NYTimes.com
Major storm hits East Coast with heavy snow and fierce windsSome areas along the East Coast could see more than two feet of snow in the season's first major storm. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave..
CBS News
A winter wonderland in Times Square
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:28Published
Hilary Duff says the Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially deadImage: Disney
The Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially dead, according to an Instagram post from Hilary Duff. The series was reportedly..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources