Watch Live: NYC mayor holds press conference amid monster snow storm

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Conditions remain treacherous for pedestrians on the sidewalks and cars on the roadways.
Storm Dumps Snow on East Coast, Shutting Schools and Virus Testing

 Three people died in highway crashes in Pennsylvania and Virginia. New York expecting up to a foot of precipitation as the mess moved on to New England.
NYTimes.com

Major storm hits East Coast with heavy snow and fierce winds

 Some areas along the East Coast could see more than two feet of snow in the season's first major storm. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave..
CBS News
A winter wonderland in Times Square [Video]

A winter wonderland in Times Square

As a winter storm marched up the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday (December 16) it was a festive spirit in New York's Times Square with both Santa and the Statue of Liberty on the street.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:28Published

Hilary Duff says the Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially dead

 Image: Disney

The Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially dead, according to an Instagram post from Hilary Duff. The series was reportedly..
The Verge

