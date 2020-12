You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Schumer Had To Tell Feinstein To Step Down



Dianne Feinstein is the oldest member of the US Senate. According to a report in the New Yorker, the California senator is having noticeable issues with her memory. The issues have gotten so bad that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY



The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20 Published on November 26, 2020 Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison to Hold His Seat in the Senate



Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison, to Hold His Seat in the Senate. The South Carolina Republican Senator won the race, . which was one of the most expensive in the history of the U.S... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:47 Published on November 6, 2020