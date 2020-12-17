Global  
 

George Clooney Launches Expletive-Filled Rant Against COVID-19 Deniers

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
George Clooney is calling out people who refuse to wear their masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor made it clear that he is fed up with anti-maskers and was not afraid to express his frustration during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show"...
