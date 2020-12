You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida lawmakers reveal if they will get COVID-19 vaccine



As the first round of vaccines are distributed across Florida, Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone wanted to know where our elected politicians stand on getting the shot, and if they believe they.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:19 Published 2 hours ago Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week



U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will get the coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, transition officials said on Wednesday, as U.S. authorities try to build public confidence around the procedure.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 11 hours ago 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Approved By End Of Week



The first Pfizer vaccine shipments arrived this week at North Texas hospitals. The state expects to receive even more in the coming weeks. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:51 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Feds in talks with Moderna for earlier delivery of doses, pending approval: Anand As initial vaccinations with the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are set to begin in Canada this week, the federal procurement minister said the...

CTV News 5 days ago