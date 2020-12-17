Jobless claims rise again, with 885,000 filing last week
Unemployment is on the rise as coronavirus cases surge nationwide. According to the latest figures released by the Department of Labor, 885,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment the second week in December. Frances Stacy, director of portfolio strategy at Optimal Capital, joined CBSN to discuss what these latest numbers mean for the U.S. economy.
United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets
