Iran President: 'No Doubt' Biden Will Reenter Nuclear Deal, Lift Sanctions

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani predicts that Joe Biden will reenter the Iran nuclear deal that President Donald Trump left and will lift sanctions imposed on Tehran, The Hill...
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Iran vows to 'respond' to killing of nuclear programme scientist – video

Iran vows to 'respond' to killing of nuclear programme scientist – video

 Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, has said the country will respond to the killing of one of the country’s most senior scientists, who was identified by Israel as having headed a secret nuclear weapons programme. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the architect of Tehran’s nuclear strategy, was killed on...

Iran's Rouhani confident Biden will rejoin nuclear deal, lift sanctions

 The Iranian president’s remarks signaled a willingness to preserve the accord in exchange for economic relief.
Washington Post

Netanyahu: Unchecked Iran will target US, Europe with nuclear tipped ICBM

President elect Joe Biden is expected to attempt to rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Newsmax

Rouhani: Iran's missile program is non-negotiable

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen since 2018, when President Donald Trump abandoned the nuclear deal, and restored harsh economic sanctions to...
Jerusalem Post