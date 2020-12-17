Iran President: 'No Doubt' Biden Will Reenter Nuclear Deal, Lift Sanctions

Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Iranian President Hassan Rouhani predicts that Joe Biden will reenter the Iran nuclear deal that President Donald Trump left and will lift sanctions imposed on Tehran, The Hill...
Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, has said the country will respond to the killing of one of the country’s most senior scientists, who was identified by Israel as having headed a secret nuclear weapons programme.
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the architect of Tehran’s nuclear strategy, was killed on...
Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday.
The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on Dec. 16.
Pence said he's hoping to "promote the..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published