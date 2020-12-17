Iran President: 'No Doubt' Biden Will Reenter Nuclear Deal, Lift Sanctions

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday



Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday. The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on Dec. 16. Pence said he's hoping to "promote the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 1 hour ago

Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible



Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about the importance of the COVID-19.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 18 hours ago