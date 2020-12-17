Environmental damage from President Donald Trump's border wall

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year



Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year. On December 10, the magazine awarded the two with the title after beating Donald Trump in the presidential election. Harris is the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41 Published 6 days ago JPMorgan: Trump's Refusal To Concede Could Trigger 'American Horror Story'



The Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the election results are widely seen by Wall Street as a desperate sideshow destined to fail. But CNN reports JPMorgan is telling clients, 'Not so fast.' After.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on November 18, 2020 Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance



Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49 Published on November 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus GUADALUPE CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Work crews ignite dynamite blasts in the remote and rugged southeast corner of Arizona, forever reshaping the landscape as...

SeattlePI.com 2 hours ago



