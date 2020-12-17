Global  
 

Arizona reports more than 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, 147 deaths; hospital occupancy is at 92%

azcentral.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Arizona reported more than 5,800 new COVID-19 cases and 147 new known deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations hit a new pandemic record.
 
