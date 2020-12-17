Do You Know Balto, The Dog Who Helped Stop An Outbreak And Got A Statue In Central Park?
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
A statue for Balto, the indomitable lead dog who carried that famous serum to Nome, in Central Park. 1934.
95 years ago this week, Balto the epidemic-ending dog was honored in Central Park. [ more › ]
A statue for Balto, the indomitable lead dog who carried that famous serum to Nome, in Central Park. 1934.
95 years ago this week, Balto the epidemic-ending dog was honored in Central Park. [ more › ]
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources