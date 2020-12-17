Atlantic City to Auction Right to Implode Former Trump Casino
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Atlantic City will auction off the right to press the button to implode a former Trump casino, all in the name of a good cause. The Trump Plaza, closed since 2014, was President Donald Trump's first property in the U.S. coastal gambling town in which he came to own several...
Mar-a-Lago is President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Business Insider reports that Mar-a-lago is the First Family's "gilded getaway." It's where the Trumps are widely speculated..