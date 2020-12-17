Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlantic City to Auction Right to Implode Former Trump Casino

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Atlantic City will auction off the right to press the button to implode a former Trump casino, all in the name of a good cause. The Trump Plaza, closed since 2014, was President Donald Trump's first property in the U.S. coastal gambling town in which he came to own several...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Atlantic City Mayor Turning Implosion Of Former Trump Plaza Into Fundraiser

Atlantic City Mayor Turning Implosion Of Former Trump Plaza Into Fundraiser 00:52

 Mayor Marty Small hopes to raise more than $1 million for the Boys and Girls Club.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Atlantic City To Auction Spot To Push Demolish Button On Trump Casino [Video]

Atlantic City To Auction Spot To Push Demolish Button On Trump Casino

One of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casinos will be blown up next month, and for the right amount of money, you could be the one to press the button that brings it down. Katie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:28Published
Where Will The Trumps Go After Donald Leaves Office? [Video]

Where Will The Trumps Go After Donald Leaves Office?

Mar-a-Lago is President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Business Insider reports that Mar-a-lago is the First Family's "gilded getaway." It's where the Trumps are widely speculated..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Fauci Recommends Biden And Trump Get Vaccine For COVID-19 [Video]

Fauci Recommends Biden And Trump Get Vaccine For COVID-19

Top US officials should get the COVID-19 vaccine right away, according to infectious disease experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci says Biden and Harris should get vaccinated "for security reasons." Biden has..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Atlantic City Is Offering Bidders The Chance To Blow Up A Former Trump Casino

 The Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, N.J., is scheduled for implosion next month, but the right to press the button is still up for grabs. The city is auctioning...
NPR

Implosion of former Trump casino pushed back a few weeks

 ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The implosion of one of President Donald Trump's former Atlantic City casinos is being delayed by a few weeks. Atlantic City...
SeattlePI.com

City to auction spot to push demolish button on Trump casino

 ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — One of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casinos will be blown up next month, and for the right amount of money, you...
SeattlePI.com