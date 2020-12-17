Global  
 

Spirit jet skids off BWI taxiway after landing

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Slick runway conditions after a winter storm caused a Spirit Airlines plane to skid off the taxiway at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday morning. (Dec. 17)
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Spirit Airlines Plane Skids Off The Taxiway At BWI

Spirit Airlines Plane Skids Off The Taxiway At BWI 00:19

 Spirit Airlines confirmed one of its plane slightly skidded off the taxiway after landing at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday morning.

Baltimore–Washington International Airport Baltimore–Washington International Airport airport near Baltimore, Maryland, United States


Spirit Airlines Ultra low cost airline in the United States

