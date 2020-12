Rutgers Historic Residence Hall in Newark Named After RBG Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Rutgers University's former law school in Newark, New Jersey, will be named for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was a law professor there, the university announced Thursday. The name change for the historic building - now a residence hall at the... 👓 View full article

