Stimulus Update: New York City And State Appear To Be Poised To Get Some Federal Relief, Source Tells CBS2

CBS 2 Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
New York State and New York City seem to be in line for billions of dollars in federal aid contained in the new stimulus bill being negotiated in Washington — money that will help with  looming COVID related related budget deficits.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York City And State Appear Poised To Get Federal Relief, Source Tells CBS2

New York City And State Appear Poised To Get Federal Relief, Source Tells CBS2 02:09

 New York state and the city seem to be in line for billions of dollars in federal aid contained in the new stimulus bill being negotiated in Washington — money that will help with looming COVID-related related budget deficits. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

