Stimulus Update: New York City And State Appear To Be Poised To Get Some Federal Relief, Source Tells CBS2

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an update on COVID-19 restrictions, including an end to indoor dining in New York City as of Monday. "The federal...

De Blasio 'really unhappy' with coronavirus relief package due to lack of state and local aid New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said he was "really unhappy" with the stimulus package being negotiated in Congress, saying it was not acceptable...

