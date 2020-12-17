Global  
 

West Virginia Schools Chief Declares A Snow Day Despite Remote Learning

NPR Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bondy Shay Gibson, superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools in West Virginia, about her decision to declare a snow day even though schools are teaching remotely.
 The Jefferson County Schools (W.Va.) superintendent sent a heartwarming letter to families urging them to keep the magic of a snow day.

