West Virginia Schools Chief Declares A Snow Day Despite Remote Learning

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Snow Day At Philadelphia Park



The first big snowfall of the season brought people in West Philadelphia out to the park on Wednesday (12/16). Some were spotted sledding, making snow angels, and having snowball fights in the city's.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:14 Published 3 hours ago White Plains School District Gives Students An Old-Fashioned Snow Day



As schools turned to remote learning during the pandemic, some predicted it would lead to the end of the school Snow Day. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:01 Published 22 hours ago De Blasio Says No More Snow Days For School Children



Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’ll know by Wednesday night whether schools will stay open Thursday for in-person learning. But if schools do close, students will not get a snow day. The mayor says all.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:30 Published 1 day ago