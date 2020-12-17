President Trump Urged to Pardon Assange, Snowden Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Supporters of Julian Assange and Edward Snowden are asking President Donald Trump to pardon the classified-information leakers before leaving office.Assange, a 49-year-old Australian, has been accused of overseeing the website WikiLeaks' publishing of classified U.S....

