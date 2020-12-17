Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Urged to Pardon Assange, Snowden

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Supporters of Julian Assange and Edward Snowden are asking President Donald Trump to pardon the classified-information leakers before leaving office.Assange, a 49-year-old Australian, has been accused of overseeing the website WikiLeaks' publishing of classified U.S....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like