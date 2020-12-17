Global  
 

Who is Mitch McConnell: What you need to know about the Republican Senate leader

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Here's what you need to know about one of the longest-running U.S. senators and Republican leaders, from his beginnings to his controversies.
 
Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take COVID-19 vaccine 'in the coming days'

 Mitch McConnell's statement expressed disappointment at a recent survey showing a 25% of Americans saying they won't take the vaccine.
USATODAY.com
'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal [Video]

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said an "agreement appears to be close at hand" and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to not leave Washington until a deal is "done" as they enter the final stages of crafting a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill before federal funding expires Friday night.

Senate "highly likely" to work through weekend, McConnell says

 McConnell said that Congress may have to extend the deadline to fund the government to avert a shutdown.
CBS News

At Long Last, a Stimulus Nears

 Worried about Georgia, Mitch McConnell plays ball in Washington: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden incoming deputy chief of staff walks back calling congressional Republicans an expletive

 Jen O'Malley Dillon, President-elect Joe Biden's incoming White House deputy chief of staff, clarified her statements.
USATODAY.com

Closing in on Stimulus Deal, Lawmakers Clash Over Fed’s Role

 Democrats worked to include more emergency aid to states while Republicans moved to prevent the Federal Reserve from restarting loan programs.
NYTimes.com

Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville suggests he might challenge Electoral College count; other GOP senators mum

 The dischord comes weeks before a joint session of Congress convenes Jan. 6 to count votes cast by the Electoral College.
USATODAY.com

Vice President Pence in Georgia again for Senate runoff races

 Vice President Mike Pence is in Georgia again today, rallying support for Republican candidates in the two Senate runoff elections. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Biden picks first Native American as Cabinet sec. - source [Video]

Biden picks first Native American as Cabinet sec. - source

President-Elect Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland to head the Interior Department, according to a person familiar with the matter, and if confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary. Colette Luke has more.

In Georgia, a Rare Campaign Where People’s Eyes Aren’t Glued to the Polls

 Two consequential Senate races are taking place with very few public opinion surveys to help understand how voters feel.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Trump bashes McConnell for recognizing Biden victory [Video]

Trump bashes McConnell for recognizing Biden victory

President Donald Trump bashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for acknowledging Joe Biden’s victory and referring to him as President-elect, six weeks after Election Day.

McConnell Includes $600 Stimulus Checks [Video]

McConnell Includes $600 Stimulus Checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now backing $600 COVID-19 stimulus checks. What changed his mind? Business Insider reports that opposing stimulus checks was hurting them in Georgia,..

Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package [Video]

Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package

Congressional leaders met for hours on December 15th in an attempt to reach a deal that will extend coronavirus relief programs that are set to expire at the end of December.

