Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In Historic Move, Biden To Pick Native American Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary

NPR Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary. She opposed many Trump environmental rollbacks and considers climate change "the challenge of our lifetime."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Biden picks Rep. Deb Haaland to be first Native American interior secretary

 Read more
Washington Post

Biden picks Deb Haaland for Interior, AOC praises the 'progressive' move

 President-elect Joe Biden has picked New Mexico Democrat Rep. Deb Haaland as secretary of Interior, sources confirmed for Fox News Thursday, making her the first...
FOXNews.com

Joe Biden picks Rep. Deb Haaland to be first Native American interior secretary
Chicago S-T