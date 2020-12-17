In Historic Move, Biden To Pick Native American Rep. Deb Haaland As Interior Secretary
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary. She opposed many Trump environmental rollbacks and considers climate change "the challenge of our lifetime."
